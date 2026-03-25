Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Two points against Panthers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eberle produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Florida.
Both points came in the third period as the Kraken rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits to force OT. Eberle has found a groove since the Olympic break, and over the last 12 games the veteran winger has three goals and 13 points, pushing him across the 50-point mark for the season for the first time since 2022-23.
More News
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Distributes three assists in win•
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Adds two assists in loss•
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Inks two-year extension•
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Three-point burst in win•
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Breaks up shutout bid•
-
Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Goal, assist Tuesday•