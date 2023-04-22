Palmieri scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist Friday in a 5-1 victory over the Hurricanes during Game 3 of the Islanders' first-round series.

Both points came in the third period as the Isles broke open a 1-1 tie and set a record for the fastest four goals in playoff history. Palmieri now has back-to-back two-point efforts, giving him significant momentum heading into Game 4 on Sunday as his team looks to even the series.