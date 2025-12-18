default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Warren was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.

Warren has made two appearances over a pair of brief stints in the NHL this year, recording two assists, two hits and two PIM while averaging 12:08 of ice time. He's been productive in the AHL with three goals, nine assists, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating over 17 appearances, and he'll now provide additional depth for the Islanders.

More News