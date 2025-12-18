Islanders' Marshall Warren: Called up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Warren was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
Warren has made two appearances over a pair of brief stints in the NHL this year, recording two assists, two hits and two PIM while averaging 12:08 of ice time. He's been productive in the AHL with three goals, nine assists, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating over 17 appearances, and he'll now provide additional depth for the Islanders.
More News
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Three-point effort in AHL win•
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Sent back to AHL•
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Recalled Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Picks up three helpers•
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Loaned to AHL Bridgeport•
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Makes history in NHL debut•