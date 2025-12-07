Warren scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Bridgeport's 6-2 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Warren has logged a trio of three-point efforts this season. The defenseman is up to three goals, 10 assists, 39 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 14 appearances. Warren has seen a couple of NHL stints this season, and he could get additional call-ups since the Islanders will be trying to fill the void in the absence of Alexander Romanov (shoulder) all season.