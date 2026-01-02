Warren was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

Warren has made eight appearances for the Islanders this year, registering three assists, seven shots and seven hits while logging 11:29 of ice time per game. The team may bring the blueliner back up before Saturday's clash with the Maple Leafs, but his demotion likely means that Adam Boqvist will return to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19 versus the Canucks.