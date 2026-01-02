Islanders' Marshall Warren: Returned to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Warren was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.
Warren has made eight appearances for the Islanders this year, registering three assists, seven shots and seven hits while logging 11:29 of ice time per game. The team may bring the blueliner back up before Saturday's clash with the Maple Leafs, but his demotion likely means that Adam Boqvist will return to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19 versus the Canucks.
More News
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Called up Thursday•
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Three-point effort in AHL win•
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Sent back to AHL•
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Recalled Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Picks up three helpers•
-
Islanders' Marshall Warren: Loaned to AHL Bridgeport•