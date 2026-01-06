Schaefer (illness) will be in the lineup versus the Devils on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Schaefer will avoid missing any game time after having been sidelined for Monday's practice session. Through 42 games this year, the rookie blueliner has registered 12 goals and 16 assists, including 13 power-play points, and is currently the favorite to take home the Calder Trophy at the end of the year.