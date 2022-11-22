Dobson scored a goal and drew an assist during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs.

As Sebastian Aho skated behind the net, Dobson worked his way into position near the blue line to receive the pass and beat goalie Erik Kallgren with a shot that bounced off Maple Leafs forward David Kampf, giving the Islanders a 1-0, first-period lead. The 22-year-old defenseman also earned a secondary assist on Anthony Beauvillier's OT winner. Dobson, who contributed four shots during the road win, has recorded two multi-point efforts in his past four outings.