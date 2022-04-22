Dobson had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Dobson's production came in the third period after the game was well in hand for the Rangers, but the assists count just the same for fantasy purposes. He's up to 45 points over 75 games in what has been a breakout season for the 22-year-old defenseman.
