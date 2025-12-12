Holmstrom scored a goal, tallied two assists and put two shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Holmstrom followed up a solid performance Tuesday with a three-point night just two days later. He tallied both of his helpers in the first period before he scored the first of two insurance goals in the third. After Thursday's trio of points, Holmstrom now has six goals, seven assists, 30 shots on net and 28 blocks through 31 games this season. The 24-year-old winger seems to be back on track after a 15-game point drought that lasted through the majority of November. He still needs a few more performances like Thursday's to get on pace to match the 45 points he tallied a year ago, but he has two different stints with a goal in back-to-back games this season, showcasing that he can get hot. This fact, combined with the Islanders' recent success as a team, gives Holmstrom temporary streaming value in deeper fantasy leagues.