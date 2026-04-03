Holmstrom (upper body) is slated to be in the lineup Friday versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Holmstrom was deemed a game-time decision, but he took warmups on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Ondrej Palat. The 24-year-old Holmstrom had five goals and an assist over nine contests prior to his one-game absence due to the injury.