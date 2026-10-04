Holmstrom scored a goal, dished a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Devils.

Holmstrom opened the scoring 3:32 into the second period, and he set up a Casey Cizikas shorthanded tally to wrap things up. Holmstrom was on the third line in this contest after seeing top-six usage in the season opener. The 25-year-old winger will see ice time in all situations, but it would be better for his offense to stick in the top six. However, his versatility and defensive skills can lead to him moving around the lineup. Holmstrom had 19 goals, 41 points (four on the power play, four while shorthanded) and 100 shots on net over 79 regular-season outings in 2025-26.