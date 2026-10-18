Holmstrom scored two goals Saturday in a 4-1 victory over the Maple Leafs.

He fired two shots and finished plus-3, and played Mr. Versatility when two Islanders forwards were lost early to injury. Holmstrom's ice time ballooned to 20:01 from a season average of 16:26. And his first goal came while filling a spot alongside Bo Horvat in the top six. His second was an empty netter, as he was once again trusted to be on the ice late to help preserve the lead. Holmstrom may be a wise waiver pickup if both Calum Ritchie (lower body) and Matias Maccelli (lower body) are out for any length of time. He has delivered at least 41 points in two straight seasons, and he has 39 goals in that span.