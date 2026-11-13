Holmstrom scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Holmstrom has earned two goals and three helpers over his last three outings. The 25-year-old winger is filling a top-line role at even strength and seeing ice time in all situations. He's up to six goals, six assists, 32 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances. Holmstrom is on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the first time in his career, though he's a selective shooter, which can make him tough to roster in fantasy formats that require category coverage.