Holmstrom (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play against Buffalo on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Holmstrom will miss at least one game, but it's unclear if he will be ready for Friday's matchup against Philadelphia. He has accounted for 19 goals, 39 points, 92 shots on net and 43 blocked shots across 73 appearances this season. Anthony Duclair will replace Holmstrom in Tuesday's lineup against the Sabres.