Lambert scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Lambert had been a healthy scratch for four games prior to Saturday. The 21-year-old played on the fourth line due to the absence of Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed). Lambert came away with his first NHL goal in his ninth appearance, three of which have come this season. He's added three shots on net, two hits and a minus-1 rating. Lambert is still young enough to be a quality prospect, but he is likely to head back to AHL Manitoba once the Jets get some injured players back.