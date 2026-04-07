Lambert scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Lambert scored at 5:59 of the third period to answer a Jared McCann tally, cutting off the Kraken's attempt at a comeback. The 22-year-old Lambert is getting a regular run in a bottom-six role, though he snapped a seven-game point drought with that goal. He's earned six points, 22 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating over 20 appearances this season, which is good experience for him to get as he looks to become a full-time NHL option in 2026-27.