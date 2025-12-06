Koepke scored a goal, dished an assist, added four hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Koepke has played in four of nine games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The goal was his first of the season, and he earned his first points since Nov. 1 versus the Penguins. The 27-year-old has filled a fourth-line role when in the lineup, picking up four points, 17 shots on net, 56 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 18 outings.