Walton logged three assists in OHL Sudbury's 6-2 win over Guelph on Friday.

Walton has multiple points in five of six games in December, totaling four goals and nine assists this month. For the season, he's at 21 goals, 48 points, 179 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 28 appearances. He continues to be one of the better parts of a struggling Wolves team.