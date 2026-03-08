Walton logged three assists in OHL Peterborough's 6-3 loss to Ottawa on Sunday.

Walton had started March with no points over three games after ending February on a five-game streak of three goals and six helpers. The Jets prospect has had a good year overall and has largely avoided slumps of any significant length. He's now at 37 goals, 46 assists and a minus-16 rating over 57 appearances between Peterborough and Sudbury this season.