Stanley scored a goal, tallied an assist, blocked a shot, served two PIM and dished out three hits in Monday's 5-2 win against the Islanders.

Stanley first found the scoresheet with a secondary assist on the game's opening goal before scoring one of his own in the second period. Stanley used Monday's performance to get on the scoresheet for the first time in the 2025-26 campaign across his three appearances. The 27-year-old blueliner has already matched his career high in goals from each of his first five seasons in the league. Additionally, he's seen his playing time steadily rise over the first three games of the campaign, with Monday's contest being his season high at 18:22. If this trend continues, Stanley could provide sneaky value in deeper leagues while skating on the second pairing with Neal Pionk, who has yet to generate a point through three games. That job should be Stanley's to keep until Haydn Fleury (kneecap) is healthy.