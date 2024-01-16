Scheifele (lower body was designated for injured reserve retroactive to Jan 12 on Tuesday, which means he could still return against Ottawa on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Scheifele will have already missed the necessary week to be activated in time to face the Senators on Saturday if given the all-clear in time. In his last five outings, the Ontario native has racked up two goals and three assists, including one point with the man advantage. Kyle Connor (knee) will step into Scheifele's spot with the No. 1 power-play unit, though both players should feature together once healthy.