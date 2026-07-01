Jets' Stuart Skinner: Heading north

Skinner signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Jets on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Skinner had a 23-17-9 record, 2.92 GAA and .888 save percentage in 50 regular-season outings between Edmonton and Pittsburgh in 2025-26. It was his second straight regular season with a save percentage below .900. For now, Skinner projects to be Winnipeg's No. 2 netminder behind Connor Hellebuyck, but there's been speculation about the possibility of Hellebuyck being traded this summer. If that happens, then Skinner would probably begin 2026-27 as Winnipeg's starting goaltender.