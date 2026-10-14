Skinner stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Skinner delivered a steady performance between the pipes while helping Winnipeg secure a comfortable victory. The netminder surrendered both goals in the opening period but kept Minnesota off the scoreboard over the final 40 minutes, allowing the Jets to pull away. He also turned aside all three shots he faced while shorthanded. Although his relatively light workload limited his save total, Skinner provided a valuable win for fantasy managers. He's been trending in the right direction with three wins in a row while allowing two goals or fewer each time.