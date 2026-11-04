Skinner stopped 18 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Skinner endured a difficult opening 41 minutes, surrendering four goals, including two power-play tallies to Cole Caufield. However, Winnipeg's extraordinary late comeback rescued his outing and snapped the team's nine-game losing streak. The win provides some relief, but his .818 save percentage highlights the ongoing concerns surrounding his efficiency. He remains a risky fantasy option until his performances become more consistent, as he anchors a defense that has endured a fair share of problems lately. Skinner has gone 4-4-3 with a 3.41 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 11 outings this season.