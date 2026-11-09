Skinner stopped 18 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Skinner appeared headed for a comfortable victory with Winnipeg leading 3-0 midway through the third period, but Tampa Bay scored three unanswered goals to erase the advantage. Mark Scheifele's last-second winner rescued the result, giving the Jets their third consecutive victory. Despite the win, Skinner's .857 save percentage highlights the continued volatility surrounding his fantasy value. He's also posted a single-game save percentage below .900 in four of his last five starts, going 3-2-0 with a 4.54 GAA in that span.