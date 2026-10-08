Skinner stopped 32 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Skinner faced one of the league's toughest opponents and came away with a win, allowing just a pair of goals to Colorado's third line. That's the second straight win for Skinner, who has faced heavy traffic through three games. He's stopped 91 of 99 shots while going 2-0-1, but the 27-year-old hasn't often displayed extended runs of success, so there may be some luck involved so far. He's taken a firm grasp of the starting job for the Jets, and he's worth rostering in fantasy as long as the results keep going in his favor. The Jets' next game is at home versus the Ducks on Friday.