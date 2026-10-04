Skinner turned aside 33 of 35 shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Skinner bounced back in a big way Sunday, as he faced a plethora of shots on net and only yielded two goals, including one at a man disadvantage. The 27-year-old backstop is currently unbeaten in regulation this season, as he holds a 1-0-1 record, a 2.92 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 65 shots on net between two appearances. With Connor Hellebuyck (suspension) out of the picture amid trade discussions, Skinner is the clear No.1 option for the Jets moving forward, which should give him plenty of opportunities to find fantasy success this season. With the Jets playing in the second half of a back-to-back Monday, Clay Stevenson is expected to get the nod for his first start with Winnipeg before Skinner likely returns to the crease Wednesday against the Avalanche.