Currie inked a one-year deal with DEL side Kolner Haie on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Currie returned to the AHL last season with Belleville but hasn't made an NHL appearance since 2020-21 when he logged one game for the Penguins. It's a second stint overseas for the Canadian winger, having spent two years with Metallurg Magnitogorsk.