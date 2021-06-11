Currie inked a one-year deal with KHL side Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Currie appeared in just one game for the Penguins this year in which he logged 7:24 of ice time and didn't accrue any significant stats. Undrafted coming out of the QMJHL, the 28-year-old winger started his career in the Oilers system before signing with Pittsburgh this past season on a one-year deal. While it's not impossible, the move overseas could mark the end of Currie's NHL career, which would see him eventually retire with five points in 22 games.

