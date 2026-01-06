Kempe scored an empty-net goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Kempe closed out the scoring for the Kings late in the fourth period, and the 29-year-old has been productive of late with two goals and four points over his last five contests. Firmly entrenched in the first line, Kempe is expected to continue having opportunities to produce. The 29-year-old playmaker is up to 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) on the season.