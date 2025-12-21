Lee scored twice and added an assist in AHL Ontario's 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose.

Lee has six goals and four assists over his last nine outings. There could be a spot open on the Kings' NHL roster following Friday's trade of Phillip Danault to the Canadiens, and Lee should be in contention if Los Angeles makes a move. He's dominated the AHL to the tune of 11 goals and 12 helpers over 26 outings this season, which is already a career high in goals and points (23) for the 25-year-old forward. Lee would likely add some grit to the fourth line if he gets a call-up.