Lee was recalled from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

Lee and Taylor Ward received call-ups on an emergency basis from the Kings, while Corey Perry (personal) moved to the non-roster list. Lee is in the midst of his best offensive campaign in the AHL with 15 goals, 27 points, 60 shots on net and a 25.0 shooting percentage across 32 games this season. The 25-year-old forward will join a Kings team that has struggled with consistency since the start of December, posting a 6-8-2 record. He will probably be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against San Jose.