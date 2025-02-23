Doughty scored a goal, dished two assists, added two PIM, logged three hits, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Doughty did a bit of everything in his best game of the season, which also saw him play a season-low 21:40. The 35-year-old is no stranger to heavy workloads, but the Kings may get more out of him with fewer minutes, especially since the team is deep on defense and finally fully healthy at that position following the return of Mikey Anderson (finger). Doughty is up to four points, 12 shots on net, 10 hits, 13 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating across seven NHL appearances, and he also played with Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off, so he should be back in a regular rhythm.