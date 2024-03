Fleury was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Thursday.

Fleury was called up earlier Thursday as injury insurance with Jamie Oleksiak (undisclosed) questionable to play versus the Golden Knights. Oleksiak was able to play, so Fleury had to be returned to the Firebirds since he was an emergency recall. Fleury could be back with the big club the next time an injury arises on the blue line.