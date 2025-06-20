Fleury signed a two-year, $1.78 million contract extension with the Kraken on Friday.

Fleury played in 14 games with the Kraken last year, earning one assist, 16 shots on net, 30 hits and 28 blocked shots. His new deal is a one-way contract, so it will offer him a slight raise and some stability after his previous two-year, $1.6 million deal. Fleury is likely to be a seventh defenseman at best for Seattle, and he should be expected to spend a sizable part of the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Coachella Valley.