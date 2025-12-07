Fleury was scratched for the 19th game in a row in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

The Kraken made a rare change on defense, but it was to get Josh Mahura a game while Jamie Oleksiak was scratched. Fleury is at the bottom of the depth chart with Seattle carrying eight blueliners, so it doesn't look like he'll have a clear path to playing time any time soon. He could be a candidate for a conditioning loan in the AHL at some point if the Kraken don't want to risk losing Fleury on waivers.