Fleury had two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Fleury was in the lineup for the fourth time in 12 contests this season. He's picked up one assist, four shots on net, 10 hits and eight blocked shots in a third-pairing role. Fleury is battling Ville Ottavainen for playing time currently, though minutes will get harder to come by in a few weeks once Ryan Lindgren (upper body) is ready to return. Even if Fleury can get in the lineup regularly, he doesn't possess enough upside to be on the radar in fantasy.