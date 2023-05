Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Tolvanen was involved in the Kraken's first three goals of the contest. He's gotten on the scoresheet in just two of six games in the second round, but he's made an impact with two goals and three assists in those outings. He's up to three goals, five helpers, 27 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-2 rating through 13 playoff appearances.