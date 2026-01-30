McCann scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

With the two-point effort, McCann has nine goals and 19 points over 16 outings in January. This was his fifth multi-point effort of the month, three of which have come in the last five games. The 29-year-old is up to 15 goals, 13 assists, 70 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 29 appearances. Time lost to injuries will cost him a chance at a career year, but his per-game production is better than ever.