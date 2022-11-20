Eberle scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Eberle helped out on a Jared McCann goal in the first period, then scored the game-winner himself in overtime. With four goals and three helpers in the last five games, Eberle is officially on a heater, making him a solid streaming option in all fantasy formats. The winger's hot stretch has him up to five tallies, 10 assists, 33 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 18 appearances, mainly in a top-six role.