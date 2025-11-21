Kraken's Shane Wright: Nets game-tying goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright scored a goal, placed three shots on net and blocked two attempts in Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.
Wright's twine finder tied the game at two goals apiece midway through the third period. With the late score, the 21-year-old forward has five goals, 10 points and 30 shots on net through 20 games this season. The goal was his first since Nov. 8, but it helped him secure points in back-to-back games for the third time this season. Wright is also trending upwards as a player who offers solid category coverage, as he has six hits and five blocks through his last six contests. After scoring 44 points last season, he's back on track for another productive campaign, giving him value across most deep leagues in fantasy.
More News
-
Kraken's Shane Wright: Scores game-winner in overtime•
-
Kraken's Shane Wright: Pots goal in overtime loss•
-
Kraken's Shane Wright: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Kraken's Shane Wright: Nets first goal of season•
-
Kraken's Shane Wright: Impresses in first full season•
-
Kraken's Shane Wright: Sends game to overtime•