Wright scored a goal, placed three shots on net and blocked two attempts in Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Wright's twine finder tied the game at two goals apiece midway through the third period. With the late score, the 21-year-old forward has five goals, 10 points and 30 shots on net through 20 games this season. The goal was his first since Nov. 8, but it helped him secure points in back-to-back games for the third time this season. Wright is also trending upwards as a player who offers solid category coverage, as he has six hits and five blocks through his last six contests. After scoring 44 points last season, he's back on track for another productive campaign, giving him value across most deep leagues in fantasy.