Killorn delivered five hits against the Avalanche on Wednesday along with two shots and two blocks while logging 17:57 of ice time.

Killorn remains mired in a 12-game pointless streak and hasn't scored a goal in 23 straight contests dating back to April 21 versus Toronto. With Brayden Point healthy, Killorn could find himself knocked off the second line heading into Game 2 on Saturday due to his lack of offensive production.