Cirelli (arm) is on the ice for warmups and is on track to play in Friday's Game 5 versus the Lightning, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Cirelli finished Game 4 despite appearing to take a skate to the arm in the second period. The 24-year-old looks ready to continue toughing it out in a second-line role, barring a late scratch from the lineup.
