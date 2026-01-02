Cirelli had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.

Cirelli has five points (two goals, three assists) and 14 shots in his last five games, but his work at the dot has been mid, at best. He won 8-of-13 face-offs Thursday, but he has gone 37-for-82 (45.1) in that span. Cirelli's season mark at the dot is 48.8, which is low considering his street credibility as a two-way pivot. He'll still deliver decent totals in that category, but his value as a pivot overall is relatively low due to the depth at the position.