Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Second game winner this year
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli scored a goal in a 2-1 overtime win over Dallas on Thursday.
Cirelli nabbed a turnover by Mikko Rantanen and took off on a breakaway, beating Jake Oettinger with a backhand. He has six goals, four assists and 19 shots in 11 games this season. It was Cirelli's second game-winning goal this year.
