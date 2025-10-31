default-cbs-image
Cirelli scored a goal in a 2-1 overtime win over Dallas on Thursday.

Cirelli nabbed a turnover by Mikko Rantanen and took off on a breakaway, beating Jake Oettinger with a backhand. He has six goals, four assists and 19 shots in 11 games this season. It was Cirelli's second game-winning goal this year.

