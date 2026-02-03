Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Shutdown before break
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the Lightning's last two games before the Olympic break, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Tuesday.
Cirelli hasn't been replaced on Canada's Olympic roster yet, so he could still be in action against Czechia on Feb. 12. With Nick Paul (undisclosed) also unavailable, the team may consider moving Jake Guentzel to the middle in order to fill out the depth chart.
