Cirelli had two assists in a 5-0 win over Colorado on Thursday.

They were his first points in five games. Cirelli put up seven points in his first seven games when he returned from injury at the beginning of December, but in 21 games since then, he only has six points (two goals, four assists). Cirelli continues to be a solid defensive forward who is strong at the dot, but his lack of offense is making him an impossible fantasy play right now.