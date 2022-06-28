Cirelli suffered an AC joint sprain during the playoffs which will require surgery, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The Lightning have yet to release an expected timetable for Cirelli's recovery, so at this point it isn't clear if he'll be ready in time for training camp in September. The 24-year-old forward tallied 17 goals and 43 points through 76 regular-season appearances before adding three goals and eight points through 23 playoff contests this year.