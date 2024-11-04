Hagel scored his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Jets.

Hagel opened the scoring with an unassisted marker in the first period of Sunday's defeat. The 26-year-old compiled three shots, one block, one hit and 10 PIM in 23:38 of ice time. The left-shot forward has picked up points in three consecutive games (one goal, three assists). Hagel is second on the Lightning in points with seven goals and seven helpers through 12 contests while filling a top-six role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.