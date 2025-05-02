Hagel suffered a concussion in Monday's Game 4 against the Panthers that led him to missing Wednesday's Game 5, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
The Lightning were eliminated from the playoffs Wednesday, and Hagel wasn't on the ice due to his injury, which has now been revealed to be a concussion. Although he missed Tampa Bay's season-ending loss, he should make a full recovery ahead of training camp in the fall.
